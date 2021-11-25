Pratt admired Hemsworth after filming Thor

The actor who played the role of Star-Lord could not fail to note the talent of his colleague.

The star of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, and part-time husband of the daughter of Schwarzenegger Chris Pratt praised Chris Hemsworth in the new part of the adventures of the god of thunder. Two Chris were lucky to star in one project together and test the professionalism of each other.

Now that the shooting has already ended, Pratt hastened to share his impressions, not fearing that Hemsworth will accidentally hear them. So, the actor said that, having met Chris personally, he realized why Taika Waititi decided to entrust the main role to him.

“Hemsworth is great, very good. He’s great in Thor, people will be really amazed when they see what he and Taika have done for this movie. This is a completely different level. He always brings the work started to the end, and this is a delight. I was just inspired by his presence on the set. Chris is a god in real life, too, “- quotes the words of the actor CinemaBlend.

Now viewers are even more eagerly awaiting when they can finally see the new adventures of Odin’s son and the rest of the heroes. In the meantime, they can only suffer, because the official release is scheduled for May 5, 2022.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova