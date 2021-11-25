prices and sales start dates :: Autonews

Subaru has begun accepting orders in Russia for the updated Forester 2022 crossover model year. Prices for cars, sales of which start at the beginning of next year, start at 2,909,000 rubles.
The redesigned crossover debuted in the summer of 2021. Externally, the Forester can be distinguished from its predecessor thanks to the modified head optics, radiator grille, a different front bumper and wheel disks.
As for the technical part, the Subaru Forester received a modified suspension with new settings, which provided a more comfortable ride on asphalt and off-road. EyeSight’s suite of driver assistance systems are now powered by a new wide-angle stereo camera. The list of electronic assistants includes automatic high beam control, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping system.
The line of engines has not undergone changes. In Russia, the updated Subaru Forester will be available with 2.0 and 2.5 liter engines with 150 and 185 hp. respectively. Both motors operate with a variator and an all-wheel drive system.
In 2022, Subaru, in addition to the modernized Forester, will bring to Russia a special version of the XV crossover, sales of which will begin by mid-summer. Towards the end of the year, the next-generation 275-horsepower WRX sports sedan will be on sale.