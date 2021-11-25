prices in Russia – Autoreview

The updated Forester, presented last summer, is available for order in Russia: configurations and prices have been announced, and dealers will start issuing cars before the end of the year. Restyling brought the crossover a new facial expression: the headlights (LED already “in the base”), the bumper and the radiator grill were changed. Wheels with a different design and new body colors appeared in the range, but the feed remained the same.

There are no visible changes in the cabin, but the media system with an eight-inch screen has been updated: for example, climate control using gestures has appeared among the functions, although the usual analog handles have not disappeared anywhere. The EyeSight complex has been improved and expanded: it has a new stereo camera with an increased viewing angle, a separate forward-looking camera has been added, and the lane keeping system has been improved.

The suspension has been re-tuned to improve comfort, but this is the only technical update. The engines are the same: in Russia, the Subaru Forester is offered with opposed aspirated engines 2.0 (150 hp) and 2.5 (185 hp). All machines have a wedge-chain variator and four-wheel drive. But the range of trim levels has been reduced: there is no longer the basic Standard and the intermediate Elegance, both of which relied only on two-liter cars. Now there are five complete sets in the price list, and prices have increased by 440 thousand rubles since summer.

Equipment 2.0 4WD CVT 2.5 4WD CVT Comfort RUB 2,909,000 – Elegance ES RUB 3,259,900 – Elegance + ES – RUB 3,469,900 Sport – RUB 3,509,900 Premium ES – RUB 3,609,900

The initial Comfort version has seven airbags, dual-zone climate control, combined seat upholstery, electric driver’s seat, heated all seats and steering wheel, engine start button, keyless entry system, rear-view camera, fifth door servo and 17-inch wheels. The Elegance ES package includes leather upholstery, a navigator, front and right cameras, tinted rear windows, 18-inch wheels and an EyeSight complex with adaptive cruise control.

The Elegance + ES version with an older engine differs only in the presence of paddle shifters and rear seat backrest tilt adjustment. The Sport package is supplemented with an external body kit, a corresponding decor in the cabin and increased brakes, while it does not have a navigator, and the seat upholstery is combined. The top version of the Premium ES has an electric passenger seat, a sunroof and an advanced Harman Kardon audio system.

In addition, following the Outback model, the updated Forester has gained an extended warranty. The manufacturer provides a standard Subaru warranty for three years or 100 thousand kilometers, and the Russian distributor extends it to five years or 150 thousand kilometers (whichever comes first), with the same conditions. This “bonus” should at least slightly facilitate the fight against localized competitors, which are much more affordable. For example, Toyota RAV4 2.0 (149 hp) with a CVT and all-wheel drive costs from 2.484 million, and Mazda CX-5 2.0 (150 hp) with an “automatic” and four drive wheels – from 2 million 294 thousand rubles.