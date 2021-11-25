Princess Diana’s Secret with Kristen Stewart

The whole world is looking forward to November to see the new film by Pablo Larrain, “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana,” starring Kristen Stewart. The paintings have not yet appeared on the screens, but they have already caused a lot of discussions and controversies. And not everyone is delighted with the future premiere. Not only have many social media users expressed their opposition to Lady Dee being played by Kristen Stewart. Several royal experts felt that the very idea of ​​the film was disrespectful to both Diana herself and the royal family.

So, in the film scenes are shown where Stewart, as Diana, suffers from bulimia and harms himself. In one scene, she thinks about whether she wants to throw herself off the stairs or strangle herself with the pearl necklace that Prince Charles gave her. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of the royal family, Majesty Magazine, said: “It is very cruel to portray her this way. This is completely unnecessary. William and Harry will be angry and very hurt. They will find it horrible that their mother is shown in such an important film in this way. ” Journalist and royal biographer Penny Junor also remarked: “This is completely unjustified. Poor William is all I can say. Let’s just leave Diana with a little respect and honor. “