Prosecutor General announced Rashkin’s “clumsy attempts” to deceive policemen – RBK

“A lie from an official of this level undermines the authority of the public authorities and therefore is unacceptable,” Krasnov told the deputies. He also expressed a personal attitude to Rashkin’s act: “A man who has taken up arms must continue to behave like a man. Take responsibility for all the consequences of your actions, do not try to mislead the public, cause pity, making yourself a victim of circumstances. “

On the eve of the State Duma commission on mandate issues recommended to lift immunity from Rashkin.

Read on RBC Pro

Police officers detained Valery Rashkin with a moose carcass in the trunk of a car in the Lysogorsky district of the Saratov region on October 29. As reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an ax and two knives in blood were also found in the car, and a gun with a night vision sight, cartridges, a tripod and a hunting ticket were found at the place where the carcass was cut. Since then, Rashkin has been a suspect in an illegal hunting case, which is being investigated by the central office of the Investigative Committee.

The deputy said that he found the carcass in the forest and was going to take it to the police. He also stated that the investigation “turns everything upside down.”

Later, on November 18, Rashkin changed his version of what happened. He admitted that in conditions of poor visibility he confused an elk with a wild boar and shot the animal twice with a carbine, after which he cut the carcass and, with the help of a friend, put it in the car. Rashkin also said that he was ready to buy a live moose in exchange and release it in the hunting area.

The Duma was introduced to the idea of ​​depriving Rashkin of immunity



The Prosecutor General’s Office announced that it would ask the State Duma to agree to conduct investigative actions with Rashkin and to achieve the election of a preventive measure against the parliamentarian, related to the prohibition of certain actions.

According to the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office Sergei Bochkarev, Rashkin “did not cooperate with the investigation, gave false and confusing testimony to the law enforcement agencies, misled the public, did not give out samples for comparative research at the crime scene, and, moreover, hid the instrument of the crime.” In addition, according to the representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the deputy knows the witnesses well and has the ability to influence them.

According to Bochkarev, the damage from Rashkin’s actions amounted to 80 thousand rubles. The representative of the department indicated that the deputy did not apply to the regional authorities for permission, in addition, the quota for hunting could not be issued on this farm in the Saratov region “because of the difficult situation of the animal world.”