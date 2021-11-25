Putin received a dose of an experimental nasal vaccine against COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin received a nasal dose of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in powder form. So far, the drug is not widely used. This was in addition to the Sputnik Light injection during the revaccination of the head of state, RBC reports.

At a meeting with members of the government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after revaccination against coronavirus he received a nasal vaccine.

“Six months after the vaccination, my protective titers dropped, and the experts recommended a revaccination procedure, which I did a few days ago. First, he did it in the form of an injection, and the next day, after a conversation with Denis Yuryevich (Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Center. – RBC note), he himself gave me the second part of the procedure – a nasal powder, ”Putin said …

The President explained that the preparation in powder form is taken in the same way as a nasal spray. “It’s just the same syringe, but instead of a liquid substance, it [Логунов] I picked up some powder, asked for a deep breath on the count of three, pissed on one side, on the other, ”explained Putin. According to him, he did not have any sensations after that: “Then I sat for 15 minutes, and everything ended there.”

Head of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg said that the nasal vaccine is the second component of Sputnik V, designed to be sprayed into the nose. In October, the Ministry of Health allowed the nasal form of the vaccine to be tested on volunteers during the second phase of trials of the new form of the drug. The research will last until December 2023 and will involve 500 volunteers. Among those who expressed a desire to participate in the tests, there was President Vladimir Putin.

In the spring, the president was vaccinated with two components of Sputnik V, and on November 21 he said that he had undergone revaccination with Sputnik Light. Gunzburg noted that the use of a nasal drug does not replace the classical vaccination, but only complements it. According to Gunzburg, those who additionally receive a nasal vaccine will have protection at the level of the nasopharynx, the “gateway” of coronavirus infection. In addition, those who received the nasal vaccine will become the owners of “sterile” immunity – that is, they will not be spreading the coronavirus.