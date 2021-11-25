Putin removed Kalashnikov from the post of head of the Federal Penitentiary Service. His place was taken by Arkady Gostev – Politics

“To release Kalashnikov Aleksandr Petrovich from the post of director of the Federal Penitentiary Service,” says the text of the document, which comes into force on the day it is signed. By another decree, the president appointed Arkady Gostev, who had previously been deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to this position.

Kalashnikov is 57 years old, he was appointed head of the Federal Penitentiary Service on October 8, 2019, and since 1987 he served in the state security agencies, including the head of the FSB departments in the Komi Republic and the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The new head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev, is 60 years old; he began his career in the internal affairs bodies in 1981 in Moscow and rose from an investigator to the head of the department for the investigation of organized criminal activities of the investigative department of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Southern Administrative District of the capital. Since 2006, Gostev has served as the head of the public order department of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate in Moscow, since June 2010, he worked as the deputy head of the capital’s headquarters. In June 2012, he was appointed Deputy Minister of the Interior.

The reason for these personnel changes is not given in the decree of the head of state.

The FSIN system in September was at the center of a scandal after the Gulagu.net portal published a video of the abuse of a prisoner, who, according to the publication, was in a prison tuberculosis hospital in the Saratov region. After that, a criminal case was opened. Several more videos were published later. In total, as stated by the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, 12 cases are being investigated into torture in this hospital. There were also other reports of torture in colonies. The press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of reports of cases of torture in places of detention. He noted that “they have become a reason for quite active verification actions by the relevant departments.”