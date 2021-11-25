Putin will hold an annual press conference before the New Year

https://ria.ru/20211124/putin-1760497221.html
politics
vladimir putin
Dmitry Peskov
MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place before the New Year, different dates are being considered, said press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. the press conference will take place, “- said Peskov, answering a question from journalists.
politics, vladimir putin, dmitry sands
