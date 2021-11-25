https://ria.ru/20211124/putin-1760497221.html

Putin will hold an annual press conference before the New Year

Putin will hold an annual press conference before the New Year – RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

Putin will hold an annual press conference before the New Year

The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place before the New Year, different dates are being considered, the spokesman for the … RIA Novosti, 11/24/2021

2021-11-24T12: 48

2021-11-24T12: 48

2021-11-24T12: 48

politics

vladimir putin

Dmitry Peskov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757380953_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_414d329258b9bdbaa9c92a259b5a59cf.jpg

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The annual press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place before the New Year, different dates are being considered, said press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov. the press conference will take place, “- said Peskov, answering a question from journalists.

https://ria.ru/20211123/kreml-1760353105.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757380953_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8589791bc7f886de407a1c218d0b6378.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

politics, vladimir putin, dmitry sands