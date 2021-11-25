Rapper Morgenstern left Russia for Minsk incognito | News | News

Rapper Alisher Morgenstern was seen in the company of his wife Dilara Zinatullina and security guards in the cabin of the Lastochka train from Moscow to Minsk, Readovka reported on Wednesday, November 24.

According to his source, a check was carried out in a metropolitan restaurant on Bolshaya Dmitrovka, owned by the artist. It is clarified that the institution was selling illegal alcohol without a license. As a result, the restaurant was temporarily closed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Morgenstern’s lawyer, Sergei Zhorin, was unable to confirm or deny reports that his client had left Russia after Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, accused the rapper of drug dealing on social media. According to the lawyer, he does not have any relevant information. However, he expressed fears that law enforcement officers will put pressure on his client after the statements of the chairman of the TFR.

On November 23, Bastrykin said at an online conference of the law faculties of Moscow State University and Moscow State Law Academy that Morgenstern actually sells drugs on social networks and involves Russian youth in this.

On November 19, it was reported that the UK began checking Morgenstern’s videos. The investigation believes that the artist’s work promotes drug use and deviant behavior.

The content on the rapper’s TikTok, his YouTube video, as well as the artist’s video for the song Rablo is checked.

In mid-April, an administrative case was opened against Morgenstern for drug propaganda. It was noted that the reason for this was the music videos of the artist “Rose Wine – 2” and Family. After that, on June 3, the court fined the artist 100 thousand rubles for the propaganda of narcotic substances.