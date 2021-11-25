Rapper Morgenstern, who left Russia, was found – Gazeta.Ru

The performer (Alisher) Morgenstern, who flew away from Moscow with his wife Dilara incognito the day before, was found in a hotel on the Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai. It is reported by REN TV…

The journalists of the publication were able to contact the hotel staff, who said that the musician and his wife were resting and could not answer the call. To a clarifying question, the hotel replied that the artists are currently sleeping.

Formerly Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin statedthat rapper Alisher Morgenstern, whose team is suspected of promoting a parasitic lifestyle and deviant behavior, is selling drugs.

Bastrykin’s statement made fun of TV presenter Ivan Urgant in his show “Evening Urgant”.

Urgant and his co-host Dmitry Khrustalev discussed the news about Bastrykin and Morgenstern. Khrustalev asked if the UK should prove the crime attributed to Morgenstern.

“This is the most common misconception. Fortunately, the Investigative Committee does not have to prove anything! Morgenstern must prove that he does not sell drugs on social networks, ”joked Urgant.