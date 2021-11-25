RMF FM: Migrants raised a riot in the center for foreigners in Poland – Gazeta.Ru

Illegal migrants riot at a guarded center for foreigners in Wenjin, Poland, in the Lubusz Voivodeship. This is reported by the radio station RMF FM…

“A riot has broken out at the guarded center for foreigners in Wenjin. Several hundred people came to the site in front of the building and damaged some of the equipment, ”the publication says.

The radio station emphasizes that the migrants broke the glass of the center building, shouting “Freedom” and chanting that their main purpose of arriving in Europe is Germany.

“The migrants tried to break the fence. This is a training ground, so there are double fences, and in some places there are triple fences. The situation is under control, ”said the press secretary of the border service, Lieutenant Anna Mikhalskaya.

The local police noted that migrants carried garbage cans and cabinets to the square in front of the center building.

The publication notes that 604 migrants are in the center for foreigners. All of them are men, 358 of them are Iraqi citizens.

Earlier refugees in the camp of the logistics center “Bruzgi” in Belarus arranged a rally, protesting against being sent to Iraq and demanding that they be admitted to the European Union.