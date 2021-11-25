Roles that were abandoned, but they turned out to be masterpieces – Stars

In world famous films, it is already difficult to imagine a different cast of actors. But at the initial stage, directors and producers wanted to see completely different faces. Often stars refuse roles because they disagree with some details or even think that the film will fail at the box office. And often, those who agree to participate receive a lot of awards and a breakthrough in their careers. WomanHit.ru remembered the roles that other actors were originally supposed to play.

Viola, Shakespeare in Love

In this film, Julia Roberts was originally supposed to play, but she turned down the role of Viola, since Daniel Day-Lewis, her boyfriend at that time, did not want to take part in the motion picture. The role was offered to Gwyneth Paltrow, and for good reason – she received an Oscar for her.

Jack and Rose, Titanic

Film director James Cameron dreamed of Matthew McConaughey playing the role of Jack. But when the actor got his hands on the script and read it, he said that the story was boring and completely uninteresting for him. However, Cameron did not give up and still asked Matthew to come to audition. But the latter did not even get in touch. There were no problems with Leonardo DiCaprio, and he coped with the role brilliantly. It is interesting that Christian Bale and Macaulay Culkin also came to the casting.

It was also not easy with Rosa. Initially, the main character was supposed to be played by Gwyneth Paltrow, but she also refused the director. But Kate Winslet tearfully asked for a chance. Cameron approved Kate, she played the role and was nominated for an Oscar as a result.

Edward and Vivian, Pretty Woman

The role of Edward Lewis was to be played by Al Pacino. He even came to several rehearsals with Julia Roberts, but realized that the hero of the film was not interesting to him, and refused to sign the contract. Christopher Reeve, Daniel Day-Lewis, Denzel Washington were also invited to this role. But it was Richard Gere who was fortunate enough to take the place of the multi-tycoon.

Many famous actresses of that time came to the casting for the role of Vivian. Suits have already started to be sewn for Diana Lane, but she refused at the last moment. Michelle Pfeiffer didn’t like the script. And Daryl Hannah said that she would not take part in the filming, as this film humiliates all women. The role went to 21-year-old Julia Roberts, who made her famous throughout the world.

Neo, The Matrix

The filmmakers wanted Will Smith to play the main character. He was known to the public for the films “Men in Black”, “Independence Day” and other films. But the actor refused the role of Neo – he did not have time, and decided that this hero was not close to him, he would not be able to play him well. Ewan McGregor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise were invited. But the role went to Keanu Reeves, in which the creators were not mistaken.