Rosobrnadzor commented on Bastrykin’s proposal to cancel the exam – Society

MOSCOW, November 25. / TASS /. Rosobrnadzor is awaiting specific proposals for the conduct and improvement of the Unified State Examination (USE), but so far they have not been received. This was stated by the head of the department Anzor Muzaev, commenting on the proposal of the chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

“We are always open to any suggestions, we always have a lot of expert platforms throughout the year, if there are specific proposals for some narrow point, we are always ready [обсуждать]”, – said Muzaev, answering the relevant question from TASS.” We did not see any specific proposals in this statement. If they do it point by point, what it is, we are ready to consider, “he added.

According to him, the department receives proposals to improve the exam, thanks to which an oral exam in a foreign language has appeared, and computer science will be taken on computers.

The relevant departments are ready to carefully study the proposal of the Chairman of the Investigative Committee to abolish the Unified State Exam, Rosobrnadzor added.

“I believe that the exam in the objective format in which we conduct it played a very serious preventive role in solving various corruption [проблем]”, – said the head of the department.

Speaking at the scientific-practical conference “The Role of Law in Ensuring Human Well-being”, Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin spoke for the revival of the Soviet school of education, which, in his opinion, was the best in the world. Bastrykin called the Unified State Exam torture for young people and called for it to be canceled.