Rospotrebnadzor denied self-destruction of delta strain

2021-11-25T03: 08

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The news that the “delta” strain of the coronavirus has self-destructed sounds like a miracle, but the reality is still completely different – this option is constantly mutating in all countries and new lines of the virus appear, which could potentially become even more dangerous, the head of the scientific development group told RIA Novosti Kamil Khafizov, the head of a team of scientists from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, Professor Itsuro Inoue, in an interview with the Japan Times, said in an interview with the Japan Times that the delta strain of coronavirus circulating in Japan could accumulate too many mutations in one of its non-structural proteins, which over time could deprive him of the ability to “correct” and thus lead to “self-destruction.” looks like a miracle that would herald the imminent end of the pandemic. reality looks very different. So far, we note that the “delta” line in all countries is constantly mutating and dissociating into daughter sub-lines, which can potentially become even more dangerous. A recent example – the authenticity of the AY.4.2 delta is probably slightly more infectious than the “original” delta, and in the same UK it is now detected in 18% of all new infections, “said Khafizov. He noted that it is difficult to imagine the described by Japanese scientists a situation in which the virus mutated so that it suddenly lost its ability to reproduce, but at the same time it somehow multiplied widely among the population in order to continue its unsuccessful version. The most likely explanation for the “Japanese miracle” is a high percentage of vaccinations and that no less important is the strict observance of anti-epidemic measures by the population, Khafizov stressed. According to him, in neighboring South Korea, the percentage of vaccinated people is about the same as in Japan – about 80%, and the number of infected is at the maximum in the entire history of a pandemic in the country. the difference between the countries is that in Japan the population was immediately extremely disciplined in terms of maintaining social distance and wearing masks, and in South Korea had to impose large fines for the lack of a mask, the specialist explained. “The Japanese authorities themselves do not even think to celebrate the end of the epidemic, noting that there will still be new waves of morbidity. The population is completely in solidarity with them, and everyone continues to wear masks, even despite such a low percentage of infected people in the country, “Khafizov said.

