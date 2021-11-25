https://ria.ru/20211125/neft-1760645158.html
Ruble strengthens amid stable oil prices
The ruble strengthens with stable oil prices – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
Ruble strengthens amid stable oil prices
The ruble rate at the beginning of the trading session on Thursday adds to both the dollar and the euro with the stabilizing oil price, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021
2021-11-25T07: 49
2021-11-25T07: 49
2021-11-25T07: 49
economy
Moscow Exchange
oil prices
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152817/65/1528176584_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7e71508ebbd579b5cc7f5b27348d7bad.jpg
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The ruble exchange rate at the beginning of the Thursday trading session is adding to both the dollar and the euro with the stabilizing oil price, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. 17 kopecks, to 83.77 rubles. The price of Brent crude oil increases by 0.05%, to 82.29 dollars per barrel.
https://ria.ru/20211124/rubl-1760449690.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152817/65/1528176584_174-0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d629f36dcebb2eb2391ed10fa73e793.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economics, moscow exchange, oil prices
Ruble strengthens amid stable oil prices