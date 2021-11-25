Ruble strengthens amid stable oil prices

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The ruble exchange rate at the beginning of the Thursday trading session is adding to both the dollar and the euro with the stabilizing oil price, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. 17 kopecks, to 83.77 rubles. The price of Brent crude oil increases by 0.05%, to 82.29 dollars per barrel.

economics, moscow exchange, oil prices

