Ruble strengthens amid stable oil prices

The ruble rate at the beginning of the trading session on Thursday adds to both the dollar and the euro with the stabilizing oil price, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The ruble exchange rate at the beginning of the Thursday trading session is adding to both the dollar and the euro with the stabilizing oil price, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. 17 kopecks, to 83.77 rubles. The price of Brent crude oil increases by 0.05%, to 82.29 dollars per barrel.

