https://ria.ru/20211125/gaz-1760761563.html

Russia and Serbia reach agreement on gas price

Russia and Serbia reached an agreement on the price of gas – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Russia and Serbia reach agreement on gas price

The presidents of Russia and Serbia, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Vucic, agreed on the gas price, the head of the Balkan republic said following negotiations that … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

2021-11-25T17: 43

2021-11-25T17: 43

2021-11-25T18: 26

in the world

serbia

Russia

vladimir putin

alexander vucic

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760762046_0:282:3139:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af4bcfbf4e6a3277f84c22d380f8a734.jpg

BELGRADE, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The presidents of Russia and Serbia, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandr Vucic, have agreed on the price of gas, the head of the Balkan republic said following the talks held in Sochi. It is on these conditions that Serbia receives raw materials from Russia under the current contract, which expires at the end of the year. according to Vucic, the parties have reached an understanding of increased volumes and flexibility in the terms of the contract due to uneven consumption. So, until the end of February, the country consumes 13 million cubic meters per day, and in May-June – four to five million. As Putin noted before the meeting, he knows that his colleague is worried about the imminent end of the agreement, and expressed hope that an agreement will be reached. Russia is actually the only supplier of natural gas to Serbia, which in recent years has received more than two billion cubic meters of raw materials via a pipeline through Ukraine and Hungary. In addition, on January 1, Russian gas was officially launched into the gas transmission system of Serbia through Bulgaria from the Turkish Stream. At the first stage, supplies of four billion cubic meters per year are envisaged, which fully covers the country’s needs. As Vucic said on the eve of the visit, if it were not for cooperation with Moscow, Belgrade would have to pay 800-900 euros for gas, but Serbia will not bear such a price economically.

https://ria.ru/20211125/serbiya-1760739349.html

https://ria.ru/20211030/gaz-1757049184.html

serbia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760762046_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1fb0814b1b51a17abb89a5dd230c0ac6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, serbia, russia, vladimir putin, alexander vucic