Russian Defense Ministry: Israeli Air Force fighters launched a missile attack on Syria from Lebanon – Politics

MOSCOW, November 24. / TASS /. Six F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force launched a guided missile strike from Lebanese airspace at targets in the Syrian province of Homs. As a result of Israeli airstrikes, a Syrian soldier was wounded. This was announced to reporters on Wednesday by the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit.

“On November 24, from 02:28 to 02:38, six Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters from Lebanese airspace struck with twelve guided missiles at targets in the Syrian province of Homs,” Qulit said.

According to him, the air defense forces of the Syrian Armed Forces destroyed ten missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S complexes. “As a result of Israeli air strikes, minor material damage was caused, and one Syrian soldier was wounded,” the rear admiral said.

He added that in the province of Idlib, as a result of sniper attacks by terrorists from the Fatira region on positions of government forces in the area of ​​Mellaja, as well as artillery shelling from the Majdalaya area in the area of ​​Dadih, two Syrian soldiers were injured.

“The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon armed provocations and take the path of a peaceful settlement of the situation in the areas under their control,” Kulit said.