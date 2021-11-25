Russians will be able to receive a digital health insurance policy automatically at birth – RBK

The All-Russian Union of Patients (VSP) and the Social Mechanics Center on November 19 published data from a survey of Russians’ satisfaction with free medicine. Only 2.3% of respondents were completely satisfied with the quality of services provided under compulsory health insurance, another 7.2% are more likely to be satisfied with it, and 36.4% said that there are both positive and negative aspects in the Russian free health care system.

The complaints from the patients turned out to be related to the unstructured “routing” – the receipt of high-quality medical care with minimal time and financial costs; this was stated by 51.7% of the respondents. 56.3% of respondents reported that they had to wait for an ambulance for more than 20 minutes. Another 38.5% of respondents complained about problems with the provision of care in hospitals.

Against the background of such problems, the proportion of patients who turned to paid medical services increased: before the pandemic, such was 40%, and in 2021 – 86%.

The Accounts Chamber named defects in the health insurance system in Russia



The Accounts Chamber, as a result of the analysis of the activities of the CHI system from 2018 to mid-2020, came to the conclusion that the insurance principles of the system were not implemented enough, and the lack of insurance institutions is being replaced by the practices of administrative financial management. This leads to the fact that the funds entering the CHI system are distributed according to unformalized rules, the auditors decided. The control department then named a number of problems in the work of the existing CHI system.

Back in October 2020, the chairman of the MHIF Elena Chernyakova said that the Ministry of Health and the Mandatory Health Insurance Fund should submit their proposals to improve the system of medical care in the country. According to him, such an order was given by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova

“At this meeting, instructions were given to the Ministry of Health, the federal fund, together with medical insurance organizations, to work out proposals for the draft law, including those concerning changes in approaches to the volume, timing and quality of medical care,” Chernyakova said at a round table of the State Duma committee on health protection.