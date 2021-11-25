Saakashvili’s mother says her son has become a different person – Gazeta.Ru

The mother of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, Giuli Alasania, visited her son in a military hospital in Gori and said that he was in a very depressed state and became a different person. RIA News”…

“He is very depressed, this is not the same person as he was before. We all, the whole society, must take care to free this person. Misha himself believes that now is an important stage for the fight. We must all be active in order to free Misha, ”the woman said.

Earlier it was reported that Saakashvili delivered on an ambulance to the Gori military hospital in the east of the country – where the politician will receive treatment after a long hunger strike. During the transportation, Saakashvili was accompanied by his personal doctor Nikoloz Kipshidze and doctors from the prison hospital, and the politician’s mother, Giuli Alasania, was also nearby.

Before that, it became known that experts who visited the former head of Georgia in prison found out that he had serious illness brain, because of which the politician is likely to develop a coma, which can be fatal.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. At home, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. Saakashvili calls himself a “political prisoner”, he went on a hunger strike almost immediately from the moment of his arrest. The politician’s doctors and lawyers consistently reported his deteriorating health. A week later, the ex-president was hospitalized in a prison hospital.

November 20 Saakashvili stopped hunger strike.