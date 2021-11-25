Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 – Marie Claire editors discuss Rihanna’s lingerie brand show

Смотреть или не смотреть - вот в чем вопрос. А может быть легче прочитать?

The editorial staff of Marie Claire are completely unique, self-confident girls, each of whom has a special vision of the world and a naturally firm point of view. And, of course, one can never count on community of thoughts and coordination of actions. So, at the moment of another disagreement, we came up with the idea to create a special section in which the main characters of Marie Claire will discuss the high-profile news, launches, films, books and other elements of the entertainment that are high on the agenda. This time, the editors were targeting the provocative Savage x Fenty Show Vol. Rihanna’s 3 lingerie brands. Fashion editor of the site Marie Claire clashed in the battle – Anna Vakulenko and site editor Marie Claire – Polina Bereza…

In – Show versatility

Needless to say, each collection of Rihanna is a challenge to society, so in the last show presentation of Savage x Fenty, RiRi thought of everything to the smallest detail and everyone, even the most notorious skeptic, would like something. Here you have a show of lingerie, a concert, and a dance performance. It has hints of sur, and shades of gothic, as well as a light flair of playfulness and eroticism. And how else, because this is a show of underwear and you can’t do without naked bodies.

In – Inclusiveness

Savage x Fenty positions itself as an inclusive brand and, accordingly, the models on display are also very different. For this I love Rihanna, who saw in girls of different builds, races, ages, orientations and with different individual characteristics that sexy and alluring, self-confident woman who hid somewhere deep in each of them. This is not a Victoria’s Secret show, where everything is on the selection, this is something new, something that reality dictates to us. And the show presented a simple truth – what properly sewn underwear can make dignity out of disadvantages.

In – A show that transcends boundaries

The boundaries of morality, censorship and other concepts that so often stop us on the way to achieving goals. Savage x Fenty demonstrates that being yourself is cool and you need to make a big statement to the world. It may contain a lot of eroticism, dirty dancing and sexual overtones, but do not forget that Rihanna is a black girl from Barbados and passion and sexuality are in her blood. They can be seen in the DNA of the collection and the show as a whole – unbridled passion and sexuality in its various manifestations.

In – Luxury kits

If you deviate from the show and understand what all this fuss is about, then I must say that the collections of the Savage x Fenty brand are always at their best. Unique patterns, designs and colors, for me personally, fascinate and inspire to buy. And, I think, it is worth recalling that Savage x Fenty became the most successful company in 2021 according to the Times, which means that RiRi is doing everything right: she sews inclusive collections to expand her target audience and arranges provocative shows to even more stir up interest in your brand.

A standing ovation for Rihanna and her Savage x Fenty brand!

Out – Reality vs. Promotion

A pretentious beginning, as if we are not expecting an ordinary show of lingerie, but a story in the spirit of the Buddenbrook family saga or, in extreme cases, an erotic adventure a la Lady Chatterley’s Lover. We were promised a beautiful fashion show, and there was hardly less talk about it than the debate around Dune. Except for another a la beautiful picture disguised under the usual sexualization of the female body, I could not see anything exclusive. Should the fashion debut on the big screen be exclusive, or am I missing something? And nobody was embarrassed that half-naked men and women just stood next to the podium, on which Ricky Martin was showing off? The interaction of the artist with the model has not yet been canceled.

Out – ambiguity of style

Everything was confused in the Oblonskys’ house. Latin American motives, as if we were transported to “Copacabana”, Hollywood melodies, the rather feigned “passion” of Cindy Crawford, half-naked dancers who, it seems, were stripped just for the sake of principle. This is an epoch-making storytelling that you expect from more than just nude bodies and a minimal hint of a designer’s identity. Is this a show or performances by artists? If I decide to watch a fashion show of lingerie, then I want to see it in detail, and not once again stare at the fifth point of Cardi B. Anyway, I will not see anything new there.

Out is vulgar

Perhaps, it will be as difficult to explain this point as if a democrat was talking to a conservative about the country’s political course. Each of us has our own norms, not even decency, but aesthetics. What one may like will turn out to be vulgar and illiterate sexualization in the eyes of another. The last one is my case. I am certainly not a prude, and I will never be against literate, aesthetic eroticism (although such a genre, it seems, was not announced, or am I mistaken?), But what Rihanna showed was made frankly cheap. And it is very “dirty”. Bad work, which I’m sure because of my own principles and cannot compare with what was previously shown at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

Out is frankly boring

If you are claiming that the show should become as loud as Bulgakov’s Ball of Satan, then it would be worthwhile to start staging more thoroughly. I wanted to enjoy the Victoria’s Secret show endlessly, looking at the details of the lingerie, the movements of the models and even their looks. In the case of Savage x Fenty, you just want to check it out as soon as possible, and put a tick in front of the required item in the work plan. Replaying, acting out passion and lust are not the strongest traits of some of the main stars of the show, and therefore it might be better to limit ourselves to being natural. Or not invite models who can’t even pretend to be sexy.