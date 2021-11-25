Scarlett Johansson first showed herself after giving birth

The social network showed charming footage in which you can contemplate the American actress and singer, known as “Black Widow” from the legendary Marvel Cinematic Universe Scarlett Johansson. The star showed herself after giving birth to her beloved man.

The corresponding publication was posted on the “hello” portal in Instrgram.

“Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first appeared after the wedding and the birth of their second child. Three months ago, the couple had a son, who was named Cosmo. @Hello__ru #hello_ru #hello_russia”, – a post on the social network was signed.

The large audience who saw these charming and warm shots did not pass the post. Fans of the actress showered their favorite with compliments.

Scarlett Johansson, photo: onedio.com

“Bombita remembered herself 3 months after giving birth”, “Scarlett is happy, glows”, “Beautiful couple”, “Why is anyone so lucky that after giving birth in just 3 months they come in excellent shape, as if they had never given birth?! !!! Well done, beauty !!! Happiness to them …. “,” what a beautiful costume she has, not that some devils wear that a beauty herself “,” They didn’t look like that with Rayon Reynolds, but here it is harmoniously. Congratulations. “,” Always happy Scarlett “,” the actor will like Scarlett “,” Beautiful couple “,” Eerie posture! Do you also have a question mark on your back? Damn. And these are the richest people! “

