Scarlett Johansson gave birth to her second child

Scarlett Johansson

“Okay, we have a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. We value privacy very much. Please contact our publicist for all questions, “Jost wrote in his account.

Note that the newborn baby became the first joint child of the couple. From a previous marriage to journalist Romain Doriac, the actress brings up daughter Rose Dorothy.

We will remind, 36-year-old Scarlett Johansson did not advertise pregnancy. Rumors about her interesting situation appeared in late spring, then an insider said that due to the imminent birth, the actress will not participate in most of the promotions timed to coincide with the premiere of Black Widow.

Colin Jost became the third husband of a Hollywood star

And so it happened – Johansson missed the premiere and stopped giving interviews. And later, a scandal broke out: the actress quarreled with the Disney studio over a missed $ 50 million. The star believes that the film company deliberately released the film simultaneously in cinema and on streaming platforms, so as not to pay her an additional fee.

In response, the movie bosses removed her from participating in other projects. True, this is unlikely to hit hard on the budget of Scarlett, who is still considered one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. On average, she earns $ 25 million per film.

The couple had a son

