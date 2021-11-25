https://ria.ru/20211125/okean-1760755245.html

Scientists admit a mistake in forecasting a global catastrophe

Scientists admitted a mistake in forecasting a global catastrophe

Scientists admit a mistake in forecasting a global catastrophe

The rise in water temperature in the Arctic Ocean began several decades earlier than expected, scientists from the University of Cambridge came to this conclusion.

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The rise in water temperature in the Arctic Ocean began several decades earlier than expected, scientists from the University of Cambridge came to this conclusion. The results of the scientific work are published in the journal Science Advances. “When we looked at the entire 800-year timescale, the temperature and salinity readings looked pretty constant. But suddenly, at the beginning of the 20th century, there is a noticeable leap in the data – this is really striking,” said the co-author Research by Dr. Tezi Tommaso of the Institute for Polar Sciences of the National Research Council in Bologna, a team of experts reconstructed the history of ocean warming in the Fram Strait between Greenland and the Svalbard archipelago. The reason for the heating and changes in composition, according to experts, was the Atlantic Ocean, whose waters poured into the Arctic. Because of this, since 1900, temperatures have increased by about two degrees Celsius, sea ice has receded and salinity has increased. The article emphasizes that the waters of the Arctic Ocean are getting warmer than anyone else. As the temperature rises, ice melts in the polar region, which in turn affects the level of the World Ocean. As a result of further warming in the Arctic, the permafrost, which has accumulated a huge amount of methane, will gradually disappear. It is a more harmful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide, scientists warned. They plan to continue studying climate models to better understand the “atlantization” of the Arctic Ocean.

Greenland

Atlantic Ocean

Arctic Ocean

2021

