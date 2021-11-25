Scientists estimate the risk of contracting COVID-19 after vaccination

https://ria.ru/20211125/kovid-1760602898.html

According to the results of a study conducted by Israeli scientists, the likelihood of infection becomes significant three months after the second dose of the vaccine and … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. According to a study by Israeli scientists, the likelihood of infection becomes significant three months after the second dose of the vaccine and gradually increases over time. The patients observed by the authors received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but the results, according to the researchers, can generally be extended to other vaccines. The article was published in BMJ magazine. Israel was one of the first to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign against COVID-19, which began in December 2020. Almost the entire adult population of the country and children over 12 years old were vaccinated. But in June 2021, a new wave of COVID-19 began in the country. Scientists at the Leumit Health Services Research Institute analyzed electronic health records to understand how often vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19 and how long it has been since they were vaccinated. In total, the authors examined electronic health records of 80,057 Israeli adults who underwent a PCR test at least three weeks after the second injection and did not have a previous COVID-19 infection. Starting 90 days after the second dose of the vaccine, the authors observed a gradual increase in the number cases of infection among the vaccinated, from which they concluded that in the first three months the vaccine provides excellent protection against infection, and then its effect in individuals begins to weaken. Not the least role, according to the researchers, was played by the appearance in the summer of 2021 of new, more aggressive variants of SARS-CoV-2. 21-89 days after the second dose, the proportion of positive tests in all age groups was 1.3 percent, after 90- 119 days this figure increased to 2.4 percent, after 120-149 days it was 4.6 percent, after 150-179 days – 10.3 percent, and after 180 days or more – 15.5 percent. Thus, compared with the initial 90 days after the second dose, the risk of infection after six months was already 2.82 times higher. According to the authors, their results obtained by observing those vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in general, can be extended to other vaccines. … The main conclusion is that over time, the protective effect of two-component vaccines weakens and after about six months, a third, booster dose is required, especially in the case when new, breakthrough variants of infection appear by this time.

