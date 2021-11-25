https://ria.ru/20211124/gen-1760596140.html

Scientists have discovered a gene responsible for the diversity of antibodies

Scientists have discovered a gene responsible for the diversity of antibodies

MOSCOW, November 24 – RIA Novosti. Scientists from Canada, the United States, Iran and China have found that the previously poorly understood FAM72A gene plays an important role in the production of antibodies that help the immune system recognize and fight viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, bacteria and other causes of infectious diseases. The results of the study are published in the journal Nature. Researchers at the University of Toronto, Canada, first identified FAM72A when, using their genetic screening platform, they looked for new genes that affect B-cell mutagenesis. “FAM72A stood out in part because very little was known about its biology.” The first author of the article, Feng Yuqing Feng, an employee of the Department of Immunology, cited in a press release from the university. They only knew that FAM72A binds to uracil-DNA glycosylase UNG2, an important function of which is to prevent DNA mutagenesis. This served as a clue to the scientists. Upon closer examination, it turned out that the FAM72A gene promotes the production of high-quality antibodies by activating the enzyme AID (activation-induced cytidine deaminase). AID is currently believed to be the main regulator of secondary antibody diversification. Immunologists have known for two decades that AID is necessary for the production of antibodies that can kill infections, but its full mechanism of action has remained unknown. “Our results answer a long-standing question about how AID does its job,” said study leader Alberto Martin. Martin, professor of immunology at the University of Toronto School of Medicine “FAM72A helps activate the AID enzyme that promotes mutations that are required to develop effective antibodies.” The more diverse the antibodies, the easier they are to cope with the ever-emerging new variants of viruses. Antibody mutagenesis occurs mainly through the mechanisms of somatic hypermutation and class-switching recombination. Both of these processes, which help antibodies become diverse and effective, are required to fight a wide range of pathogens and are controlled by the AID enzyme. To confirm their findings, the authors conducted experiments in mice. “We created knockout mice deficient in FAM72A and observed that they have a reduced antibody response, “explains co-author Conglei Li, a researcher in Martin’s lab. Researchers are now exploring the potential for practical applications of their discovery. But it is noted that manipulations with the FAM72A gene should be done with great care. The fact is that the AID enzyme also causes mutations that can lead to the development of cancer – B-cell lymphoma.

