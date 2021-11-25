Scientists have discovered the most dangerous strain of coronavirus

A new strain has been identified in three countries

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Scientists have identified a new strain of coronavirus, which may be more dangerous than all already known. The strain was discovered in South Africa.

“The strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which can potentially be more dangerous than all other variants of COVID-19, including the delta, was identified in South Africa,” RIA Novosti reports, citing local TV channel eNCA. Experts in South Africa have yet to say if the COVID-19 vaccine will be effective against this strain. B.1.1.529 was identified in two more countries – Botswana and Hong Kong, the channel reports.

The South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases has confirmed the detection of a new strain. There are currently 22 registered cases, the news agency writes. According to the Daily Mail, the strain has 32 mutations and may be more infectious and resistant to vaccines.

In Russia, the new strain has not been found, but if it appears, Russian test systems will be able to detect it. The head of the scientific group for the development of new methods for diagnosing human diseases at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Kamil Khafizov told TASS journalists about this.