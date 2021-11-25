Scientists have named the first signs of dementia

Alzheimer’s Research UK has found vision problems as an indicator of dementia, the newspaper said. Express…

Another symptom of the disease is partial aphasia – a problem with finding the right words to express yourself. Also, the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease can be evidenced by changes in personality and behavior, which may not be noticeable at first. People with brain impairments may show low moods, irritability, loss of self-confidence, and less interest in activities they once loved.

Scientists have noted that some people may show signs of Alzheimer’s disease quite early – after 40 years. In a large number of cases, the cause of the development of the disease is a combination of genetic factors and lifestyle. For example, smoking, drinking alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diets and high cholesterol levels can all trigger dementia.

Formerly experts from the American University of Delaware discoveredthat vitamin B12 can influence the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Lead author Professor Jessica Tanis added that studies have confirmed the beneficial effects of B12 in worms deficient in this vitamin.