Scientists have warned of a new strain of coronavirus, which may be more dangerous than the “delta”

In Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong, a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 has been identified, which may be more dangerous than the delta strain due to the large number of mutations. The Guardian writes about this with reference to the data of Tom Peacock, a virologist from Imperial College London.

For the first time, the B.1.1.529 strain was registered in three patients in Botswana, six more cases were registered in the neighboring South African Republic, and one in a Hong Kong resident returning from South Africa.

In the spike protein of strain B.1.1.529, 32 mutations were found, and some of them make it difficult to detect the pathogen with antibodies. At the same time, these mutations can affect the ability of the virus itself to infect cells and spread, the article says.

Peacock stated that the new strain has “a really terrible spike protein mutation profile.” The large number of mutations indicates that this strain “could be a cause for serious concern,” the scientist noted.

According to Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, two mutations in B.1.1.529 increase the infectivity of the virus and reduce antibody recognition.

The head of the Institute of Genetics at the University of California, François Ballou, suggested that the new strain could have formed in a person with a weakened immune system, for example, in an HIV / AIDS patient who did not receive proper treatment.

Ballou noted that it is difficult to predict how contagious the new strain of coronavirus may be. “It should be closely monitored and analyzed, but there is no cause for undue concern, unless the frequency of such cases begins to increase in the near future,” said the professor.