Second generation Kia Niro SUV declassified – Autoreview

Five years ago, the Niro compact SUV was Kia’s first green model, with a range of hybrid and electric versions. That is why Niro is not sold in Russia, but demand in other countries of the world reaches 130 thousand cars a year. And now the second generation Niro is on display at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea.

The compact crossover format has been retained, but the team of chief designer Karim Habib has worked hard to make the Niro more fashionable. The exterior is decided in the spirit of the Kia HabaNiro concept car from two years ago. For example, he borrowed the running lights, the shape of which resembles a cardiogram, and the large vertical boomerangs of the taillights. The C-pillars are now blank and painted in a contrasting color, although the first generation had additional windows.

Alas, Kia has not yet provided the characteristics of the new Niro. What is clear is that the range will again include a “regular” hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and an all-electric version. The latter is distinguished by a different front facing with a charging connector hatch embedded in the center. And for hybrids, a new driving mode, Greenzone Drive Mode, was invented, in which the electronics automatically switch to electric traction in green areas, based on the data of the navigator: for example, these are roads near parks, hospitals and schools.

The new interior is made in the same style as the Kia EV6 electric car. There is also a two-spoke steering wheel, two screens under a single glass, a climate control panel with touch buttons and a transmission control washer. Recycled materials are widely used for decoration: for example, the ceiling is made using recycled wallpaper, and the upholstery of the seats is made of eucalyptus leaves. The seats themselves have been made thinner to increase the volume of the cabin.

The second-generation Kia Niro SUV will enter the market in 2022. Hybrid versions are expected in the first quarter, with an electric car in the second. Then all the details will be published.