Shiloh’s daughter from Brad Pitt will be engaged in modeling, details, details, latest news :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

Until recently, 15-year-old Shiloh talked about wanting to change sex. Everyone around began to call her the son of a couple, and she herself asked to replace her name with a masculine one.

However, now, apparently, everything has changed. The girl began to wear women’s dresses and take jewelry from her mother. Angelina Jolie even said that some of her dresses had to be altered for the sake of Shiloh’s exits. Now the media never ceases to admire how good the star heiress began to look.

Brad Pitt’s young daughter spends more and more time with her mother, but he is also actively involved in her upbringing. Information appeared that now Shiloh has every chance to follow in her footsteps. The girl was offered to become a model. The source, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the family is now thinking about the proposal, but the artist fears that society has imposed such a desire on her daughter. So far they have not given an answer.

A loving dad is simply afraid that his girl will grow up too quickly. He is proud of all Shiloh’s outings, but worries that popularity caught up with her too early. “Afraid of the influence of Hollywood,” – explained the source. With this, he trusts Angelina Jolie.

The parent herself supports her daughter in everything. Jolie stands for rational consumption, and therefore she instills in Shiloh the desire to save things and buy only the essentials. Perhaps soon a new star will light up in the modeling world.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “TELEGRAM” – INTERESTING NEWS AND GIFTS