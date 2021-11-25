Six Oscar and Korean Meryl Streep nominations. The film “Minari” was released in Russia

On April 8, the film Minari, a semi-autobiographical drama by the American director of Korean origin Lee Isaac Chun, was released in Russia. Winner of the Grand Prix and the Sundance Audience Award and 97 more film awards. The film was nominated for an Oscar in six nominations.

The tape tells about the life of a small family of Korean migrants in the United States in the early 80s. In pursuit of the American dream, the father of the family transports his wife and children from California to a small town in the state of Arkansas with the hope of opening a farm for the production of Korean vegetables.

Previously, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globes, considered the film to contain too many Korean dialogues to compete for Best Drama and was only included in the “foreign” category. In which he won. Though not without a scandal.

Farewell (2019) director Lulu Wang tweeted, “I haven’t seen a more American movie this year than #Minari. This is the story of an American immigrant family chasing the American Dream. who Americans are. “

The selectors of the American Film Academy turned out to be much more democratic and revolutionary. “Minari” was nominated for an Oscar in the most important categories: two acting, directing, screenwriting, Best Film and Best Music.

Thus, Stephen Young, who played his father, became the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, and for the role of the grandmother of the family, the legend of Korean cinema Yoon Ye Jung was nominated in the category “Best Supporting Actress” (for the first time in history of South Korea and “Oscar”).





In 2020, Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasites” became the first foreign-language film in the history of the American Film Academy to receive an award for best film. In total, the tape took four Oscars, Palme d’Or, Golden Globes, Cesars and two BAFTA awards. The success of the film pissed off fans of Asian cinema and gave hope for another Korean triumph.

Lee Isaac Chun was born in the United States. He wrote scripts in English, was inspired by Steinbeck, Chekhov and Dostoevsky, as well as films by Roberto Rossellini, Terrence Malik and Steven Spielberg.

Director Lee Isaac Chun’s debut film, Liberation Day (2007), was selected in Cannes to become the festival’s first film in the Kinyarwanda language. The tape tells about two young men who went to their village to avenge their parents who died during the genocide in Rwanda. During this conflict, according to various estimates, from 500 thousand to a million people died.

The action of “Minari” takes place in Arkansas, the main characters are from Korea. But hypothetically, the state could be replaced by any other, and the family could be any migrant family trying to realize their version of the American Dream.

The story is told from the point of view of a little boy, seven-year-old David, a kind of director’s alter ego. He, like Lee Isaac Chun, was born in America and has never been to his parents’ homeland. David prefers to speak English, and it seems that everything Korean is alien to him – he refuses to drink Korean broth and sleep in the room with his grandmother Sunja, who “stinks of Korea.”





All in all, only the eccentric granny is here and is in charge of everything Korean as well as humor. Called to America specifically to look after her grandchildren while her parents are working, she happily teaches children to play hato cards and swear. In addition, she does not know how to cook, watches wrestling with gusto and constantly teases David for urinating in his sleep.

It is not for nothing that at first the hero does not recognize her at all, because a “real” grandmother should cook cookies and not wear men’s panties. But she believes in his strength and sees him differently from his parents. The director admitted that his personal relationship with his grandmother formed the basis of this line of the film. So did the move to Arkansas and his father’s rash decision to farm.

Yoon Ye Jong, who plays the grandmother, is referred to as the “Korean Meryl Streep,” although she disagrees with the comparison. “My name is Yoon Ye Jung. I’m a Korean actress. And I like being myself,” says Ye Jung.

Forty-year-old Lee Isaac Chun, starting to write “Minari”, thought that he would work on his last picture. Despite his successful debut, his subsequent paintings did not receive wide publicity. One of the main sources of inspiration for Chun was the American writer Willa Cather. Chun wrote that Kaeser’s phrase “Life began for me when I stopped admiring and began to remember” pushed him to create a painting.

“I remembered how our family drove up to the trailer in the Ozark meadow and my mother was shocked to learn that this would be our new home. I remembered the smell of the newly plowed land and how my father liked its color. I threw stones at the snakes while my grandmother was planting Korean grass, minari, and how it grew by itself, “says the director. This is how the idea and title of the film came about.

Far from the farmland of the protagonist Jacob, in the shade of trees and in the middle of a swamp inhabited by snakes, Grandma and David are sowing Korean minari weed and singing: “Minari is really the best, it can grow anywhere … Anyone can enjoy it, rich or poor, and to be healthy”.

Minari, like the American Dream, is democratic and suitable for everyone. A metaphor about belonging to a culture, but also the ability to adapt. It is Minari who saves the heroes at the end of the film, because there can be no movie about the American dream without an American happy end.