Smartphone sales in Russia have collapsed as the country has taken the brunt of the chip shortage. Top permutation leaders

Xiaomi at the end of the third quarter of 2021 yielded first place in the Russian smartphone market to Samsung. She was the leader for only one second quarter. In unit terms, smartphones in Russia were selling worse than a year ago, while sales of conventional cell phones doubled in just three months.

New-old leader

Xiaomi has lost the title of leader of the Russian smartphone market, which it received in the second quarter of 2021. As analysts from the IDC research company told CNews, in the third quarter, South Korean Samsung took the first place in terms of the number of sold smartphones, as in the first quarter of 2021.

In general, the brands representing the top three have not changed. These are still Xiaomi, Samsung and Apple, for three and taking into account subsidiary brands, occupying 78% of the entire Russian market of smart mobile phones.

The total sales of smartphones in Russia sagged noticeably

The market itself, according to IDC analysts, showed negative dynamics – in the third quarter of 2021, the supply of smartphones to Russia amounted to 8.1 million devices compared to 9.4 million a year earlier. In monetary terms, the total volume of shipments reached $ 2.3 billion. Here, unlike in natural terms, IDC experts recorded a positive trend, caused, among other things, by an increase in the average price of a smartphone. When asked by CNews how much it grew year-on-year or compared to the second quarter of 2021, IDC representatives could not answer at the time of publication of the material.

Distribution of shares

Out of 100% of smartphones sold to Russia, 34% have the Samsung logo. A quarter earlier, its share was 28.3%. The company displaced Xiaomi to the second place, and the share of the Chinese vendor in three months decreased from 32.8% to 26%.

Apple rounds out the top three. In the second quarter of 2021, its smartphones accounted for 13% of Russian sales, and in the third quarter the share increased to 15%.

A trio of tech giants do not leave other vendors a chance

The rating also includes Poco. This is one of the many “daughters” of Xiaomi, which is on the fifth line with a share of 3%. It is noteworthy that the top 5 did not find a place for Redmi, the popular subsidiary brand of Xiaomi in Russia.

In fourth place in the new IDC rating is Realme, a quarter earlier it held 4.8% of the market versus 4.9% for Poco, and in the third quarter its share increased to 8%.

All other manufacturers, including Redmi, Oppo, Lenovo, as well as the Russian BQ, which was in the top 5 brands according to IDC in the first quarter of 2021, shared 14% of the market.

Russians suffer from a shortage of smartphones and are switching to “dialers”

IDC experts noted that Russia and the Russians took the brunt of the shortage of microcircuits, which affected numerous areas. “Russia has suffered more from the shortage of devices than some other countries. For a number of vendors, this is a less significant market in terms of deliveries of flagship smartphones, as well as 5G models, the supply of which has recently become more priority for manufacturers, ”IDC representatives told CNews.

Results of the Russian smartphone market for the second quarter of 2021

“Global component shortages significantly impacted smartphone shipments in the third quarter. In the first half of the year, the shortage did not affect all brands, and in general, supplies were stable, but in the third quarter of 2021, supply problems became serious for most suppliers, including Xiaomi, which has not experienced supply problems since the beginning of 2021 “, – noted Natalia Vinogradova, Research Programs Manager, IDC Russia.

The Russian market has recorded an explosive growth in the popularity of ordinary mobile phones – “dialers”. In the first quarter of 2021, their sales amounted to 2 million units, in the second quarter – 1.6 million units, and in the third quarter of 2021, Russians bought 3.3 million classic cell phones.

Forecasts are disappointing

IDC experts are in no hurry to announce positive forecasts for the IV quarter of 2021, which began on October 1. On the contrary, they believe that the situation with the supply of smartphones will at least not change. “Deliveries in the IV quarter are usually the most significant at the end of the year. However, the situation with a shortage of components is likely to remain, “they said.

As an example of negative factors that can affect sales of smartphones in Russia, IDC specialists are the situation in which Samsung found itself. At the end of October 2021, CNews wrote that the capital’s arbitration banned Samsung from selling more than 60 smartphone models in Russia due to a patent dispute by Sqwin SA. She believes that her technology is illegally used in the payment system Samsung Pay, which has been operating in Russia since September 2016. Even flagship devices, including the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip with flexible displays, were banned.

“Thus, according to the preliminary forecast, the market at the end of 2021 may contract in relation to the IV quarter of 2021,” concluded Natalya Vinogradova, research program manager at IDC Russia.