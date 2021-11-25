https://ria.ru/20211125/evakuatsiya-1760644551.html

Smoke occurred in a mine in Kuzbass, 15 people were injured

Smoke occurred in a mine in Kuzbass, 15 people were injured – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

Smoke occurred in a mine in Kuzbass, 15 people were injured

In the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, 115 workers are being evacuated, a representative of the SDS holding told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T07: 05

2021-11-25T07: 05

2021-11-25T07: 49

incidents

Kemerovo region

Novosibirsk

sds-coal

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150506/23/1505062311_0:71:3389:1977_1920x0_80_0_0_f21a77436a54854db854a2efd0e3a84e.jpg

NOVOSIBIRSK, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. In the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, 115 workers are being evacuated, a representative of the SDS holding told RIA Novosti. As the operational services told RIA Novosti, 29 people were injured as a result of the incident. According to the source, two of them are in serious condition. in the Kemerovo region, the agency was confirmed that the rescuers received a message about smoke in the mine. They clarified that the smoke had occurred in the ventilation shaft of the mine. The prosecutor’s office began to check.

https://ria.ru/20211103/shakhta-1757485202.html

Kemerovo region

Novosibirsk

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150506/23/1505062311_330-0:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd2ef38d8d40d6122473ec85565b0e09.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, kemerovo region, novosibirsk, sds-coal, russia