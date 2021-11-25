    Smoke occurred in a mine in Kuzbass, 15 people were injured

    In the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, 115 workers are being evacuated, a representative of the SDS holding told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

    NOVOSIBIRSK, 25 Nov – RIA Novosti. In the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, 115 workers are being evacuated, a representative of the SDS holding told RIA Novosti. As the operational services told RIA Novosti, 29 people were injured as a result of the incident. According to the source, two of them are in serious condition. in the Kemerovo region, the agency was confirmed that the rescuers received a message about smoke in the mine. They clarified that the smoke had occurred in the ventilation shaft of the mine. The prosecutor’s office began to check.

    07:05 11/25/2021 (updated: 07:49 25.11.2021)

