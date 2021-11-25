https://ria.ru/20211125/migranty-1760644707.html
Sobyanin urged to reduce the number of migrants among district utilities
Sobyanin urged to reduce the number of migrants among district utilities – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
Sobyanin urged to reduce the number of migrants among district utilities
Among the district utilities in Moscow there is a reserve for reducing the number of migrants, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021
2021-11-25T07: 19
2021-11-25T07: 19
2021-11-25T09: 17
society
Moscow
Sergei Sobyanin
housing and communal services
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760647168_0:2:498:282_1920x0_80_0_0_a84b69f77272790659e280ee294716b0.jpg
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Among the district utilities in Moscow there is a reserve for reducing the number of migrants, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. But even there, it seems to me, there is a reserve where to move, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. Earlier, Sobyanin instructed to reduce the number of visitors from neighboring countries at construction sites for the renovation program. In his opinion, it is necessary to select people of different qualifications and raise wages, while increasing labor productivity, mechanization and industrialization. Later, the mayor clarified that the number of migrants on projects within the framework of the city order has more than halved.
https://ria.ru/20211125/zima-1760641526.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
“There is a reserve where to move” – Sobyanin on the replacement of migrants by Russians in housing and communal services
Sobyanin, in an interview with RIA Novosti, urged to reduce the number of migrants among the janitors and other district utilities in Moscow – and said that there are almost no migrants at large utilities.
2021-11-25T07: 19
true
PT0M18S
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760647168_62-0:438:282_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6f2aa2ce72957a4e4f8d7c948d08c8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, moscow, sergey sobyanin, housing and communal services
Sobyanin urged to reduce the number of migrants among district utilities
“After all, we practically do not have migrants in large urban utilities. They have remained at the level of housing gebeushek, where there is a lot of janitorial work, rough and low-paid.
Earlier, Sobyanin instructed to reduce the number of visitors from neighboring countries at construction sites for the renovation program. In his opinion, it is necessary to select people of different qualifications and raise wages, while increasing labor productivity, mechanization and industrialization.
Later, the mayor clarified that the number of migrants on projects within the framework of the city order has more than halved.
03:19
Sobyanin said that Moscow must be ready for any natural disasters