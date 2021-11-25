https://ria.ru/20211125/migranty-1760644707.html

Sobyanin urged to reduce the number of migrants among district utilities

Sobyanin urged to reduce the number of migrants among district utilities

Among the district utilities in Moscow there is a reserve for reducing the number of migrants, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

society

Moscow

Sergei Sobyanin

housing and communal services

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. Among the district utilities in Moscow there is a reserve for reducing the number of migrants, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. But even there, it seems to me, there is a reserve where to move, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. Earlier, Sobyanin instructed to reduce the number of visitors from neighboring countries at construction sites for the renovation program. In his opinion, it is necessary to select people of different qualifications and raise wages, while increasing labor productivity, mechanization and industrialization. Later, the mayor clarified that the number of migrants on projects within the framework of the city order has more than halved.

Moscow

2021

news

ru-RU

Sobyanin, in an interview with RIA Novosti, urged to reduce the number of migrants among the janitors and other district utilities in Moscow – and said that there are almost no migrants at large utilities.

society, moscow, sergey sobyanin, housing and communal services