Sophie Turner supported Blake Lively after the actress’s revelations about the difficulties of motherhood

A few days ago, the 33-year-old Gossip Girl star, who is raising three daughters with her husband Ryan Reynolds, frankly told how, after the appearance of the baby, Betty felt extremely insecure because of her figure: most of the things, including branded ones, were simply not designed for changed forms of Blake Lively.

“This body gave me a child … But instead of being proud of myself, I felt insecure. Just because I didn’t fit into my clothes, ”the actress complained.

The colleague was supported by Sophie Turner, who herself became a mother last year. We will remind, in July, the star of “Game of Thrones” and her husband Joe Jonas had a daughter, whose name is still kept secret. In the story, Sophie praised Blake for her honesty and coverage of issues that are not usually talked about online. She also added a Game of Thrones GIF: “Not the Queen, Khaleesi.”

Lively added Turner’s post to her page and wrote in response: “Queen of the North, guys.” An important detail in the corner is King Geoffrey, poisoned at his own wedding, not without the participation of Sansa Stark.