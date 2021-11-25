https://ria.ru/20211125/soyuz-1760642188.html

“Soyuz” with military apparatus launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome

The Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1B carrier rocket with a military vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1B launch vehicle with a military apparatus from the Plesetsk cosmodrome, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said. The event took place at 04.09 Moscow time. mode. The means of the ground-based automated control complex monitored the launch and flight of Soyuz-2.1B. As the Ministry of Defense specified, ground crews of the Aerospace Forces took the launched missile to escort. This is the 51st launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket. Flight tests of the rocket began at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2004. Soyuz-2 replaced the Soyuz-U launch vehicles. In the period from 1973 to 2012, 435 such carriers were launched from Plesetsk.

