Spanish Regulator Sounds Alarm Over Binance Promotion From Football Star Iniesta

Spain’s major financial regulator has issued a warning against soccer star Andrés Iniesta for promoting major cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Iniesta, a successful midfielder who has played for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, promoted Binance on his social media profiles on Instagram and Twitter.

On November 24, Iniesta posted several photos of him next to a laptop showing the Binance website and holding a smartphone displaying several major cryptocurrency markets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB).

Hola, @ andresiniesta8, los criptoactivos, al ser productos no Regulados, tienen algunos riesgos releliantes. Recommended messaging information from @ CNMV_MEDIOS from 09/02/2021 https://t.co/SWRF73xEJj e informarse a fondo antes de Invertir en ellos o de recomendar a otros que lo hagan – CNMV (@CNMV_MEDIOS) November 24, 2021

At the time of writing, Iniesta has over 38 million Instagram followers and over 25 million Twitter followers. At the time of publication, the post on Instagram has collected over 270,000 likes.

Spain’s securities market regulator, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), took to Twitter about 12 hours after Iniesta posted a message to warn the player about the risks of investing in cryptocurrency.

Referring to its February 2021 regulatory statement, CNMV stressed that investors should be properly informed about cryptocurrency and its risks before making investments and giving financial advice. “Hi Andres Iniesta, crypto assets carry some significant risks due to being unregulated products,” writes CNMV.

It seems unclear if Iniesta was offered any fees to promote Binance. Cointelegraph has contacted the footballer through contacts on the official Iniesta website and will update this story in anticipation of new information.