“Sputnik V” in Hungary named the most effective vaccine
Hungary compared five vaccines and came to the conclusion that the Russian Sputnik V protects COVID-19 patients from death better than others, RDIF said.
2021-11-25T16: 30
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In Hungary, they compared five vaccines and came to the conclusion that the Russian “Sputnik V” better than others protects against death of patients with COVID-19, the RDIF said. Researchers studied the data of 3.7 million vaccinated in the country, of which 820 thousand were vaccinated with “Sputnik V”. In addition to the Russian drug, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca are used there. The information was taken for the period from January 22 to June 10, 2021. The RDIF clarified that in the age group from 16 to 44 years old Sputnik V demonstrated 100% protection against death. Hungary became the first EU state to approve a Russian vaccine.
