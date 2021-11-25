https://ria.ru/20211125/vengriya-1760743738.html

“Sputnik V” in Hungary named the most effective vaccine

“Sputnik V” in Hungary called the most effective vaccine – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021

“Sputnik V” in Hungary named the most effective vaccine

Hungary compared five vaccines and came to the conclusion that the Russian Sputnik V protects COVID-19 patients from death better than others, RDIF said. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T16: 30

2021-11-25T16: 30

2021-11-25T19: 27

in the world

Hungary

health – society

Russian direct investment fund

coronavirus covid-19

satellite v vaccine

rfpi vs covid 19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/13/1585417529_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d18f265eb3b8123fb6236235aa91788f.jpg

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In Hungary, they compared five vaccines and came to the conclusion that the Russian “Sputnik V” better than others protects against death of patients with COVID-19, the RDIF said. Researchers studied the data of 3.7 million vaccinated in the country, of which 820 thousand were vaccinated with “Sputnik V”. In addition to the Russian drug, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca are used there. The information was taken for the period from January 22 to June 10, 2021. The RDIF clarified that in the age group from 16 to 44 years old Sputnik V demonstrated 100% protection against death. Hungary became the first EU state to approve a Russian vaccine.

https://ria.ru/20210707/vengriya-1740264317.html

Hungary

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/13/1585417529_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3290a024afd6b3d52278f58148d38fd.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, hungary, health – society, russian direct investment fund, covid-19 coronavirus, satellite v vaccine