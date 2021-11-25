stars’ strange food addictions – Glamor – tsn.ua

There are also stars who love brine popcorn.

Popcorn with brine, clay and seaweed – this is the kind of food that the famous and the rich choose instead of dishes from Michelin-starred restaurants.

Jennifer Aniston

The actress is the queen of strange gastronomic preferences. She takes chips from a sheep’s placenta every day. Sounds scary and expensive. It turns out that such an exclusive product was suggested to the actress by a dermatologist, because the placenta contains collagen useful for the skin. The fact is that make-up spoils the skin very much and therefore the stars are constantly experimenting with their diet.

Renee Zellweger

Even from the film “Bridget Jones’s Diary” we know how quickly a light-eyed blonde is gaining extra pounds. Therefore, in life she is looking for various methods of how to outwit her appetite. And she found her ideal option, which speeds up the metabolism – there are ice cubes. She explains this effect by the fact that ice has no calories and stimulates the body to spend energy on warming, which helps to lose weight.

Tori Spelling

The Beverly Hills star ranked third for her excessive love of gummy bears. Tory adds them to all the dishes he cooks for his family. This despite the fact that it has long been proven that gelatinous sweets are very dangerous for the body.

Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage never ceases to amaze. The actor doesn’t eat pork. Once he admitted that before eating some meat dish, he gives free rein to erotic fantasy and imagines how these animals make love. In his opinion, pigs mate disgustingly and really dirty, so the eccentric Cage consumes only poultry and fish.

Selena Gomez

She just loves chips, pickles and chocolate. But the singer’s signature dish will amaze the most whimsical gourmets – Selena prepares her favorite Texas-style popcorn with Tabasco sauce, salt and pickled cucumber pickle. If there is no pickle, the celebrity replaces it with lemon juice.

Shailene Woodley

The star of the movie “Divergent” does not hide that he eats clay. For the first time, the actress heard about the benefits of its use not from a nutritionist, but from an African taxi driver who drove her home after filming. Shailene believed the man and began using this method as a detox treatment by adding clay to her food.

Gwyneth Paltrow

One of the main fans of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle among the stars. Gwyneth is not only on a macrobiotic diet, but she also publishes many recipe books and holds conferences on special nutritional systems. The ingredients for cooking for one day on her system will cost about $ 300.

Mariah Carey

There are many strange and harsh diet regimes in the world, but the singer managed to excel by choosing a color diet. According to this food system, during the day you can eat only foods of the same color, for example, orange – carrots, oranges, pumpkin, etc. It turns out that there are many supporters of this diet, but its benefits have not yet been proven.

Victoria Beckham

It’s hard to believe that the style icon is really into the taste of algae, and even harder – her husband David Beckham also likes them. Victoria prepares seaweed salad with olive oil and eats them every day.

