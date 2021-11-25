https://ria.ru/20211125/rashkin-1760729588.html

State Duma lifted parliamentary immunity from Rashkin

The State Duma removed parliamentary immunity from Rashkin – Russia news today

State Duma lifted parliamentary immunity from Rashkin

The State Duma agreed to deprive the deputy immunity of a member of the Communist Party faction Valery Rashkin, caught with a moose carcass. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T15: 38

2021-11-25T15: 38

2021-11-25T15: 59

incidents

Valery Rashkin

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Russia

illegal hunting case involving rashkin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760670361_0-0:1253:705_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc2ac9837f53e0674981ebc042726ca.jpg

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma agreed to deprive the parliamentary immunity of a member of the Communist Party faction Valery Rashkin, caught with a carcass of an elk. 341 parliamentarians voted “for”, 55 “against”, two more abstained. Previously, the Prosecutor General’s Office submitted a corresponding submission. It consists of two requests: the first is about criminal prosecution for illegal hunting, the second – about administrative under part 2 of article 12.26 of the Code of Administrative Offenses for failure by the driver of the vehicle to undergo a medical examination for intoxication. The Duma Commission on Mandate Issues on November 22 recommended the deputies to support the ministry’s petition. At the end of October, Rashkin was detained in the Saratov region with an elk carcass in a car. As the deputy himself stated, he found the beast while walking in the forest and decided to take it away. Last week, the parliamentarian published a video with a confession, where he spoke in detail about the incident: he was visiting friends on a farm, where he came “to go fishing, and if possible, then to hunt.” According to the politician, he was misled, having assured that all the necessary documents were in place. He went hunting after the feast, while emphasizing that he did not drink alcohol. Later, Rashkin noted that he was ready to pay 80 thousand rubles of damage, buy a moose cow of the same age and release it in the Saratov forest. The current qualification of the case involves up to two years in prison , but, as the lawyers explained to RIA Novosti, in the future the accusation may be toughened – and the sanction will be up to five years.

https://ria.ru/20211125/rashkin-1760718355.html

https://ria.ru/20211125/rashkin-1760727174.html

https://ria.ru/20211117/neprikosnovennost-1759535934.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760670361_69 0:1009:705_1920x0_80_0_0_74617063744af644a13599a9df1b519e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, valery rashkin, the state duma of the russian federation, russia, the case of illegal hunting with the participation of rashkin