State Duma stripped Rashkin of parliamentary immunity – RBK

In response, the deputy said that he considers his persecution to be political. “Not a single cloven-hoofed animal has been devoted so much pathos on the air. In my memory, they only talked more about the Kennedy assassination. I have not seen such a fuss about poachers, from whom the FSB seized hundreds of kilograms of bear paws and elk lips, ”he said. Rashkin is convinced that the real reason for the recent events is his “organized struggle for fair elections, which causes enormous displeasure and heartburn among the entire vertical of power.” He stressed that he was not aware of the lack of permission to hunt from his comrades who organized the trip, and called the scale of his persecution unprecedented.







Rashkin’s list and unknown elk

The issue of depriving a deputy of immunity caused a heated discussion among parliamentarians. Rashkin’s colleague in the faction, Georgy Kamnev, called the preventive measure proposed for him – the prohibition of certain actions – too harsh and suggested replacing it with a softer punishment.

Spravedlivoross MP Oleg Nilov predicted the emergence of a “Rashkin list”, which may include other parliamentarians previously accused of poaching, but not punished. In turn, the head of the Just Russia – For the Truth faction, Sergei Mironov, in his telegram channel suggested that the institution of immunity for deputies of all levels be abolished altogether. LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky accused the communists of terror: “You have blood on your hands not only of this unfortunate elk in Saratov, we do not know him. The whole planet is in blood! ” After that, he left the meeting room of the State Duma.

At the end of October, in the Lysogorsk district of the Saratov region, the police detained Rashkin with an elk carcass in the trunk of a car. In addition, an ax and two knives with traces of blood were found in the car. Since then, Rashkin has been a suspect in an illegal hunting case being investigated by the central office of the Investigative Committee. Under the article on illegal hunting, a punishment of imprisonment for up to two years may threaten.

Later, the deputy confessed to killing an elk, although earlier he claimed that he had found the carcass of an animal. He considers himself a victim of coincidence, which he stated in his address. “I was misled by the information about the availability of legal and formalized documents for the hunt,” Rashkin explained. “As a result, people unknown to me took advantage of this and, apparently, participated in a provocation against me.”

The Prosecutor General’s Office requested the State Duma’s consent to conduct investigative actions with Rashkin. Also, the department intends to achieve the election of a preventive measure against the parliamentarian, related to the prohibition of certain actions. The damage from the actions of the deputy in the Prosecutor General’s Office was estimated at 80 thousand rubles.





After that, the State Duma commission on mandate issues recommended to remove immunity from the communist deputy. In turn, the first deputy head of the Communist Party faction in the Duma, Nikolai Kolomeitsev, told RBC that the faction would be against the lifting of immunity from Rashkin, and called what was happening an act of intimidation of the communists.

Deprivation of immunity is not uncommon for deputies, much less often they are deprived of their mandates. Before Rashkin, due to charges of various crimes, 11 deputies were deprived of immunity, in particular, Ilya Ponomarev, Alexey Mitrofanov, Nikolai Parshin, Oleg Mikheev and others. At the same time, at least ten times since 1994, the State Duma has refused to lift immunity.

Who is Rashkin

Deprived of immunity, the deputy was a deputy of the State Duma of five convocations. He is 66 years old, he joined the Communist Party in 1983. He tried to be elected to the lower house from its first convocation. In the presidential elections in 1996, he was a confidant of the head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Gennady Zyuganov, then worked as his assistant in the State Duma. In 2000, Rashkin, then already a deputy, ran for the post of governor of the Saratov region, but was not admitted to the elections. He has been the head of the Moscow branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation since 2010. Rashkin has repeatedly been called a potential replacement for Zyuganov as head of the party, although he himself denied such a possibility.

Rashkin is known for his oppositional statements and scandalous parliamentary inquiries. So, in 2006, together with Gevorg Dzhlavyan, ex-minister of road infrastructure of the Saratov region, he accused Vyacheslav Volodin (also a native of the Saratov region) of corruption. The accusations were not confirmed as a result of the check by the prosecutor’s office. The current speaker of the State Duma also sued a communist deputy, who at a rally in 2009 accused him of “crimes against the people, before the Russian nation.” In turn, Rashkin was able to sue € 7.5 thousand, having applied to the ECHR on this matter.

The deputy more than once accused other deputies and politicians of corruption and spoke about the so-called “Rashkin’s lists”, which included such people. Rashkin spoke sharply negatively about the Euromaidan and supported the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014. In 2015, he was included in the EU sanctions lists.

In the summer and autumn, the Moscow branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, headed by Rashkin, organized protests against the mandatory vaccination against coronavirus. After the elections to the State Duma, several actions took place, at which the communists demanded a revision of the voting results due to disagreement with the data of electronic voting. Also, the deputy has repeatedly spoken out in support of the convicted opposition leader Alexei Navalny.