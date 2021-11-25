Steven Spielberg will shoot a film about his childhood – RT in Russian

Steven Spielberg will direct and co-write the film, based in part on events from his childhood and adolescence. The film will be set in the city of Phoenix in the southwestern United States, where Spielberg spent several years. Actress Michelle Williams is being considered for the role of the protagonist’s mother. The tape has no name yet. Filming is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2021, with a premiere scheduled for 2022.

According to Variety, the main character of the tape will be a boy and then a teenager. The events will unfold in Phoenix (Arizona), where Steven Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. A significant part of the tape will be devoted to the hero’s relationship with his parents. The narrative covers several periods in the life of the protagonist.

The role of Stephen’s mother can be played by actress Michelle Williams. Currently, negotiations are underway regarding her participation in the project. Casting for other roles is also taking place – it involves, among other things, child actors of different ages.

For the first time since 2001 (when the sci-fi drama “Artificial Intelligence” was released) Spielberg will act as a director and co-writer of the script. Tony Kushner will also be scripting. The filmmakers have already worked together on Munich, Lincoln and West Side Story (the latter is expected to premiere in December 2021).

Filming for the biopic is slated to begin in the summer of 2021. The premiere of the tape is scheduled for 2022.

The documentary film “Spielberg”, released in 2017, has already been dedicated to the life and work of Spielberg. It tells about the first experience of the director in amateur cinema, but the new film should contain much more details about the formation of the director.

The Spielberg family moved to Phoenix in 1957, when the future filmmaker was ten years old. Stephen’s interest in fiction was largely influenced by his father, Arnold Spielberg. He was fond of astronomy and, when the family lived in Arizona, often took the children out into nature to watch the meteor showers.

“My father had the key to the universe with which he opened my imagination. I am infinitely grateful to him for this, “- admitted Spielberg in an interview.

According to the director, his interest in cinema also arose thanks to his father: he had a movie camera for recording family trips. As a child, Stephen criticized the result of these filming, and one day his father suggested that he try to shoot on his own. Soon, Spielberg Jr. began making staged shots and trying various technical solutions.

One of Spielberg’s first feature films centered on a toy train wreck. In 1958, the director directed the nine-minute film The Last Gunfight, and in 1962 won first prize at a regional competition for young filmmakers with the 40-minute war film Escape to Nowhere.

Spielberg admitted that as a teenager, he often lacked the attention of his workaholic father. At the same time, the director developed a special relationship with his mother.

“Mom was not so much a parent for us as a kind of older sister. She was Peter Pan and refused to grow up, ”the director recalled.

During his school years, Spielberg experienced difficulties due to his Jewish origin. “I hate to admit it, but when I was seven, eight or nine years old, I was embarrassed that we were Orthodox Jews, may God forgive me. I was embarrassed by the way the Jewish rituals practiced by my parents looked from the outside. In high school, I was beaten and spanked. They broke my nose twice. It was terrible, “- quoted by the director Aish.

Many events from Spielberg’s childhood and adolescence influenced his further career. The appearance of the film “Alien” was a direct consequence of the divorce of the filmmaker’s parents. In most of Spielberg’s films, the theme of loneliness is traced – this is due to the fact that in adolescence he had problems in relations with peers. And the action of the 2015 film “Spy Bridge” unfolds against the background of the Cold War, which in childhood frightened the future director – he was afraid that the authorities might use nuclear weapons.

“I consider all my films to be personal, because in each of them some part of the story is based on the experience of my family,” said Steven Spielberg.