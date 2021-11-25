“Such are the” leaky “sanctions. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s interview after her speech in the European Parliament

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya spoke at the European Parliament on November 24, urging its deputies to take more decisive actions against the Belarusian authorities. “Now there are more political prisoners in Belarus than there are members of the chamber here,” – these words of the ex-presidential candidate in Belarus were greeted with an ovation in Brussels.

In an interview with Present Time immediately after this speech, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told what kind of active actions she expects from the European Union.

Sanctions Lists: Expectations and Reality

– Svetlana, speaking before the European Parliament, you said that you expect more active pressure on the Belarusian authorities. Tell me, what exactly should it consist of and what decisive actions do you expect from the European Union?

– Firstly, it is necessary to close all those gaps in sanctions that arose after the fourth package of sanctions, sectoral sanctions. Also, the fifth package of sanctions, which is now being discussed, concerns most of all the migration crisis. We always say that only pressure on the economy, on those enterprises that are monopolized by Lukashenka and his family, can lead to changes, so we are talking about more decisive actions.

it [значит] do not impose sanctions, then wait six months to see if they work or not, because during these six months, unfortunately, we know how it works: new subsidiaries appear to bypass these sanctions. At the same time, other countries can seize the moment and come to the market with their products, thereby replacing the sanctioned products.

That is, we need to reduce these risks and be quick with such a specific, understandable sanctions policy, on the one hand. On the other hand, assistance to civil society. That is, everything that is being done now is only a little more active.

– If we talk about the sanctions that were introduced earlier, how would you assess their effectiveness?

– They could be very effective, as I say, if there were no gaps left. Because about 80% of potash fertilizers, which are one of the main sources of feeding the regime, were not on the sanctions list, they can be bypassed. Such are the “leaky” sanctions.

But it was still a very courageous attempt, and I am sure that the European Union should be proud of itself, such a quick reaction. Sanctions work, and I try to convey this to the Europeans all the time, where propagandists work and say: “Well, sanctions do not work, only people are suffering.” No, it’s not like that. People suffer because of the actions of the regime, because of the repression. The sanctions have not yet begun to work in full force, because they were not yet specific and powerful enough.

– If we talk about the fifth package of sanctions, which is currently being agreed by the European Union, will it be able to fill the gaps you are talking about?

– I think that the fifth sanctions list applies to a greater extent to those travel companies that are associated with the delivery of people from other countries. There may be transport companies there, I can’t imagine. But it seems to me that there will not be those enterprises that provide real assistance to the regime inside the country. It will be seen.

– What people and what enterprises that provide real assistance to the regime should be on the sanctions list?

– These are enterprises monopolized by the regime: these are oil enterprises, these are potash fertilizers, these are nitrogen fertilizers, these are transport companies, this is woodworking. I will not name it by name.

– Do you talk about this with the leadership of the European Union, with the American leadership you are meeting with?

– We are talking about the directions in which we need to work, we do not submit people or enterprises to the sanctions lists – there is a special organization that deals with this.

– And what do you answer to that? Will they add companies to the sanctions lists in these areas?

– And now it’s up to the European Union, it’s up to the American organizations that make up the sanctions lists. We must understand that lobbyists are working. Why are surnames or entire enterprises sometimes excluded from the sanctions lists at the last moment? Because somewhere someone has their own interests – we all understand that. We continue [собирать] evidence that a particular company supports the regime.

“There is no question of any recognition.” Merkel’s call to Alexander Lukashenko

– You were dissatisfied with the direct dialogue with Alexander Lukashenko. Angela Merkel called him twice, after that she called you – and, in fact, how did she explain this direct communication?

– “Unhappy” is probably not the right word, because I was extremely surprised. I understood why this was done on her part. She is still a very kind person and, in order to de-escalate the situation at the border, to help people, children, she decided to make this call.

But on the part of the Belarusian – and in my country thousands of people now experience the most terrible conditions in prisons, they are tortured, they are humiliated every day – I did not understand this. Because for more than a year the European Union has been pursuing a policy of not recognizing Lukashenka as legitimate and does not back down from its strategy. Such a call – probably it was very unexpected and strange, but we talked. As we expected, this was done for humanitarian reasons, and there is no question of any recognition.

– In an interview with the BBC, Lukashenko said that Merkel addressed him as “Mr. President.” Merkel did not refute this. How does Merkel address you? Have you discussed this moment with her?

– This is not the point that is discussed during such telephone conversations. We have more global issues. It probably doesn’t matter what who called whom, although we know that there was no appeal to him that did not correspond to his position.

Are negotiations with Lukashenko possible?

– Tell me, please, would you sit with Alyaksandr Lukashenka at the same negotiating table so that political prisoners would be released, if it helped? Those political prisoners whose names you mentioned in the European Parliament.

– At the negotiating table there should be representatives of the regime and representatives of the democratic forces, as well as mediators, so that all agreements that are reached at this impromptu negotiating table are carried out. If such a need arose and it would be an exact guarantee that we are negotiating new elections – as you know, the condition for such negotiations was the release of political prisoners – then we will talk with anyone from the regime.

– Lukashenka said that he will sit down at the same table with you only if Putin and Navalny – we understand that this is from the realm of fantasy – find themselves at the same negotiating table.

– It was not an answer to me, it was an answer to Mr Putin. We must ask how they received such an answer.

– Last question. There were statements from the Lithuanian leadership, in particular, that the migration crisis could have been provoked deliberately to divert attention from the fact that Russia is accumulating troops on the borders with Ukraine. Please tell me how real is the threat of a military operation against Ukraine from Russia?

– You know, there is always a lot of conspiracy theories around such events. And the migration crisis at the border could be a distraction from anything. We do not see any military threats so far, so we will live and see.