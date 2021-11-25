Super Pets: Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart become dogs in new cartoon

If you have long wanted to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart in the same film, then we advise you to pay attention to a new project with their participation. Together with them, you can meet Wonder Woman, Superman and even Batman. As you understand, the plot will be tied around the DC universe, however, the actors will appear in the role of dogs of cult heroes. Hollywood strongmen will have to show their “animalsAbility in the upcoming DC League Super Pets animated feature. Judging by the trailer, favorite pussies will come to the fore, which are in many ways similar to their popular owners. Dwayne voices Superman’s dog Krypto, while Batman’s four-legged friend Ace speaks in Hart’s voice. In the story, unknown villains kidnap all the characters of the Justice League and now only pets can come to their aid. But the fearless Krypto is ready to lead a group of pets in the name of saving the fictional city of Metropolis. Moreover, a piece of a mysterious meteorite fell into one of his shelters and now a squirrel, a turtle, a dog and a pig can boast of special strength.

It is worth saying that many Hollywood stars gave their voices to new heroes. So, you will hear Keith McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves, Ben Schwartz, Diego Luna and others. The animation is directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, known for their work on The Lego Movie: Batman and Brother Bear. Already on the official Warner Bros. you can watch the first trailer for the adventure comedy, which is scheduled to premiere on May 20, 2022.

Photo source: Warner Bros.



