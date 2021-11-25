Syrian air defenses shoot down 10 of 12 missiles fired by Israel – RBK

Photo: Ammar Safarjalani / Xinhua / Global Look Press



The Syrian armed forces, using Russian-made air defense systems, shot down ten of the 12 missiles fired by Israel. This was announced by Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, follows from the message of the Ministry of Defense received by RBC.

According to the ministry, on the night of November 24, six F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force fired 12 guided missiles from Lebanese airspace at targets in the Syrian province of Homs.

“The air defense forces of the armed forces of the SAR have destroyed ten missiles from the Russian-made Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S complexes,” Kulit said. He added that one Syrian soldier was injured due to Israeli airstrikes.

Syrian air defenses shoot down eight Israeli-launched missiles in Homs province



On October 8, the Pantsir complexes of the Syrian air defense forces were able to destroy eight missiles. Prior to that, six F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force crossed the Syrian border in the Al-Tanf area and struck 12 guided missiles at the T-4 airfield in Homs province. Six Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of the strike by the Israeli army. In addition, significant damage was inflicted on the property of the country’s armed forces.