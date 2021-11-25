Tatarstan will start issuing a QR code to those who received the first component of the vaccine – RBK

In the region, from November 26, the QR code on vaccination against coronavirus will also be able to receive those with a medical record from vaccination and vaccinated military personnel.

Kazan, Tatarstan

(Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti)



In Tatarstan, from November 26, they will start issuing a QR code of a regional sample on vaccination against coronavirus infection to citizens who have received the first component of the vaccine. The corresponding decree of the regional government is posted on the official portal of legal information of the republic.

According to the document, the one who received the first dose of the vaccine will be able to issue a digital certificate, which will be valid for 24 days. It will be possible to travel with it in public transport, but such a QR code will not allow you to visit, for example, shopping centers or public catering.

Tatarstan reported a 30% decrease in passenger traffic due to QR codes



In addition, a regional QR code can be obtained by persons with medical contraindications to vaccination, as well as military personnel vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Tatarstan, on November 22, a ban on travel in city, suburban, inter-municipal public transport without QR codes about vaccination or medical evacuation began to operate. According to local law, fines for the lack of codes will reach RUB30,000.