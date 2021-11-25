The anti-vaccine deputy called Protsenko in the Trans-Urals on a tour of how hospitals die

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-25/deputat_antiprivivochnik_pozval_procenko_v_zaurale_na_ekskursiyu_kak_umirayut_bolnicy https://www.znak.com/2021-11-25/deputat_antiprivivochnik_pozval_procenko_v_zaurale_na_ekskursiyu_kak_umirayut_bolnicy 2021.11.25

The Kurgan anti-vaccine deputy Yakov Sidorov, in response to a letter from 11 doctors inviting anti-Axis to visit the “red zones”, invited the chief physician of Kommunarka Denis Protsenko on an excursion to the Trans-Urals. “Our virus began not with covid, but with United Russia,” Sidorov said. “If you are a man of principle, come here and see how hospitals, villages and pharmacies are dying here.”

The open letter of doctors became known the day before. It is addressed to the leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of A Just Russia Sergei Mironov, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy, actors Maria Shukshina and Yegor Beroev, singer and composer Yuri Loza, artists Natalya Vetlitskaya, Katya Lel, musician Konstantin Kinchev and others …

“We know your position on the vaccination of Russian citizens against COVID-19. We’re all a little busy right now, and you can probably guess what. However, given how many people read, listen and listen to you, we will find time to guide you through the “red zones”, intensive care units and pathology departments of our hospitals. Maybe after that you will change your position and fewer people will die, ”the appeal says.

The following is the phone number for booking a tour of the hospitals. Among the signatories are the chief physician of Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, the chief physician of the Botkin hospital in St. Petersburg Denis Gusev, heads of hospitals in Samara, Sochi, Krasnodar, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Komi.