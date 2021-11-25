The authorities agreed to consider new business proposals for support – RBC

The Ombudsman’s appeal says that against the background of a new stage of restrictions, the number of applications from businesses about the need to provide extended support measures for the most affected industries has sharply increased. In the fitness industry, just the mention of restrictions (including in the form of QR codes) crashes subscription sales more than five times, the ombudsman writes to the head of government. A similar situation can be seen in other affected industries.

The support measures already taken, including subsidies for the payment of wages in the amount of the minimum wage, soft loans at 3%, compensate only for losses during non-working days from October 30 to November 7, 2021, Titov notes. In his opinion, “for the next 2-4 months, it is necessary to adjust the regime of antiviral restrictions and significantly expand support measures.”

Options for expanding support measures

The Business Ombudsman offers a long list of business concessions. The first of them is to abandon restrictions on the occupancy of halls and the number of visitors, if customers are already required to present a QR code, and at least 90% of employees are vaccinated at the service provider itself.

The block of proposals concerns changes in the program of concessional lending for FOT 3.0, which was resumed by the government on November 1. Titov suggests:

remove the restriction according to which only those who were recipients of a loan under the payroll 2.0 program can participate in the program;

increase the maximum period for granting subsidies in the amount of the minimum wage to 8 weeks and equate the introduction of QR codes with quarantine (restrictions), which gives the right to receive such a subsidy;

extend subsidies to affected companies not on the register of small and medium-sized businesses;

to pay subsidies in the amount of the minimum wage, taking into account the regional coefficients in the Far North regions and those equated to them.

By analogy with the support measures in 2020, the business ombudsman considers it correct to provide the affected business with deferrals for paying taxes, rent and utility payments, as well as loans issued from budget funds. It is proposed to postpone the approval of the results of the next state cadastral appraisal of real estate objects, leaving it at the previous level, and to establish a moratorium on switching off the consumption of heating, electricity, gas and water if the enterprise’s delay in payment occurred during the period of antiquity restrictions.

In addition, Titov proposes to allow fitness clubs, transport companies and organizers of cultural and entertainment events not to return funds to customers for season tickets and tickets for 180 days.

The letter also contains a proposal to issue QR codes to citizens with IgG antibodies (“long antibodies” indicating that the coronavirus has been transferred for a long time, but protection remains), and to those who were vaccinated with the first component of two-component vaccines. In this case, the code will be renewed only if the second component is received.