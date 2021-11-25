https://ria.ru/20211125/qr-kod-1760767167.html

The authorities of St. Petersburg postponed the introduction of QR codes for visiting catering and shopping centers

The authorities of St. Petersburg postponed the introduction of QR codes for visiting catering and shopping centers – Russia news today

The authorities of St. Petersburg postponed the introduction of QR codes for visiting catering and shopping centers

In St. Petersburg, the introduction of QR codes for access to restaurants and shopping centers has been postponed. The corresponding decree was signed by Governor Alexander Beglov. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021

2021-11-25T18: 02

2021-11-25T18: 02

2021-11-25T22: 19

spread of coronavirus

St. Petersburg

society

health – society

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

vaccination of Russians against covid-19

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760775700_0:268:3166:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a6183ac4e2bca5ae1bc2f4be1a09f5.jpg

S.-PETERSBURG, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In St. Petersburg, the introduction of QR codes for access to restaurants and shopping centers has been postponed. The corresponding decree was signed by Governor Alexander Beglov. “For public catering establishments and retail outlets from December 1 to December 27, the deadline for the introduction of conditions for access to their territory only for visitors who have completed vaccination, have had a disease or have a medical withdrawal is postponed,” the press said in a statement. -services. Also, starting from December 27, it will be possible to check into hotels only by a QR code. At the same time, those who provided a negative PCR test will need to present it again every 72 hours. In addition, the executive authorities were instructed to prepare proposals for additional restrictions due to COVID-19, which may affect entertainment and leisure facilities, catering and retail trade. Beglov explained the decision by the fact that the epidemiological situation in the city has improved. “A large number of residents of our city have decided to be vaccinated. We have reached a record of 39 thousand (injections) per day … Now there is a decrease in the incidence. to make purchases for the New Year holidays, “he said in the Telegram account of TV Channel 78. The city has introduced QR codes for public events of more than 40 people since November 1, and in swimming pools, fitness centers, theaters since November 15 , circuses, concert halls, cinemas, museums and exhibitions, as well as at the ceremony of solemn registration of marriage. Codes are also needed for placement in holiday homes. These requirements do not apply to stores with essential goods. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211125/volodin-1760770784.html

https://ria.ru/20211113/qr-kod-1758883970.html

https://ria.ru/20210409/vaktsinatsiya-1727390452.html

St. Petersburg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/19/1760775700_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc280c58907a6b6d133f1b2ada89863a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

saint petersburg, society, health – society, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19, news – tourism