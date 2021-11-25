https://ria.ru/20211125/qr-kod-1760767167.html
The authorities of St. Petersburg postponed the introduction of QR codes for visiting catering and shopping centers
In St. Petersburg, the introduction of QR codes for access to restaurants and shopping centers has been postponed. The corresponding decree was signed by Governor Alexander Beglov. RIA Novosti, 25.11.2021
2021-11-25T18: 02
2021-11-25T18: 02
2021-11-25T22: 19
S.-PETERSBURG, November 25 – RIA Novosti. In St. Petersburg, the introduction of QR codes for access to restaurants and shopping centers has been postponed. The corresponding decree was signed by Governor Alexander Beglov. “For public catering establishments and retail outlets from December 1 to December 27, the deadline for the introduction of conditions for access to their territory only for visitors who have completed vaccination, have had a disease or have a medical withdrawal is postponed,” the press said in a statement. -services. Also, starting from December 27, it will be possible to check into hotels only by a QR code. At the same time, those who provided a negative PCR test will need to present it again every 72 hours. In addition, the executive authorities were instructed to prepare proposals for additional restrictions due to COVID-19, which may affect entertainment and leisure facilities, catering and retail trade. Beglov explained the decision by the fact that the epidemiological situation in the city has improved. “A large number of residents of our city have decided to be vaccinated. We have reached a record of 39 thousand (injections) per day … Now there is a decrease in the incidence. to make purchases for the New Year holidays, “he said in the Telegram account of TV Channel 78. The city has introduced QR codes for public events of more than 40 people since November 1, and in swimming pools, fitness centers, theaters since November 15 , circuses, concert halls, cinemas, museums and exhibitions, as well as at the ceremony of solemn registration of marriage. Codes are also needed for placement in holiday homes. These requirements do not apply to stores with essential goods. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the percentage of vaccinated among seriously ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.
St. Petersburg
“For public catering establishments and retail outlets from December 1 to December 27, the deadline for the introduction of conditions for access to their territory only for visitors who have completed vaccinations, have had an illness or have a medical withdrawal has been postponed,” the press service said.
Also, starting from December 27, it will be possible to check into hotels only by a QR code. At the same time, those who provided a negative PCR test will need to present it again every 72 hours.
In addition, the executive authorities were instructed to prepare proposals for additional restrictions due to COVID-19, which may affect entertainment and leisure facilities, catering and retail.
Beglov explained the decision by the fact that the epidemiological situation had improved in the city.
“A large number of residents of our city have decided to be vaccinated. We have reached a record of 39 thousand (injections) per day … Now there is a decrease in the incidence. to make purchases for the New Year holidays, “he said in the Telegram account of TV Channel 78.
Since November 1, the city has introduced a QR code entrance to public events of more than 40 people, and since November 15 – to swimming pools, fitness centers, theaters, circuses, concert halls, cinemas, museums and exhibitions, as well as ceremonies solemn registration of marriage. Also, codes are needed for placement in holiday homes.
These requirements do not apply to convenience stores.
